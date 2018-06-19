Popular Topics
Durban mother and baby escape gunmen during carjacking

It’s understood before the criminals could drive off with her car, the woman managed to grab her baby and flee.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A case of carjacking is being investigated by Durban police in which a woman was able to flee the scene with her 11-month-old baby girl.

Police say the woman noticed a car stop in front of hers in Avoca, north of Durban, on Monday night.

Three gunmen jumped out of the vehicle and forced her out of her car.

It’s understood before the criminals could drive off she managed to grab her baby.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele said: “They pointed at the complaint with a firearm and forced her out of the vehicle. Fortunately, she managed to take the baby out and the suspects fled the scene with the complaint’s Mercedes-Benz. But fortunately, the vehicle was later recovered.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

