Durban mother and baby escape gunmen during carjacking
It’s understood before the criminals could drive off with her car, the woman managed to grab her baby and flee.
JOHANNESBURG - A case of carjacking is being investigated by Durban police in which a woman was able to flee the scene with her 11-month-old baby girl.
Police say the woman noticed a car stop in front of hers in Avoca, north of Durban, on Monday night.
Three gunmen jumped out of the vehicle and forced her out of her car.
It’s understood before the criminals could drive off she managed to grab her baby.
The police's Thembeka Mbhele said: “They pointed at the complaint with a firearm and forced her out of the vehicle. Fortunately, she managed to take the baby out and the suspects fled the scene with the complaint’s Mercedes-Benz. But fortunately, the vehicle was later recovered.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
‘No racism involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout’
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding tonight
-
Don't know if you'll be hit by load shedding? Here's how to check the schedule
-
Saica charges former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh with misconduct
-
Paul Badrick steps aside as Grant Thornton CEO
-
[CARTOON] Malema Applies the Pencil Test
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.