Denel: Placing CFO on special leave in best interests of fairness
Several whistle-blowers have approached the recently appointed Denel board with damning claims against Odwa Mhlwana and other senior employees.
JOHANNESBURG - State-owned weapons manufacturer Denel says its studying the allegations of misconduct against its chief financial officer Odwa Mhlwana who’s been placed on special leave, pending a disciplinary process.
Several whistle-blowers have approached the recently appointed Denel board with damning claims against Mhlwana and other senior employees.
Denel spokesperson Vuyelwa Qinga confirmed that Mhlwana has been placed on leave.
“Mr Mhlwana, the group financial officer, has been asked to go on special leave, pending a disciplinary process.”
Denel says that placing Mhlwana on special leave is in the best interests of fairness ahead of the disciplinary process.
Denel has been struggling to pay salaries. Reforming troubled state-owned entities such as Denel is a top priority for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he strives to put the sluggish economy back on a sustained growth trajectory.
Ramaphosa oversaw the appointment of a new board at Denel, which produces military kit, including armoured vehicles for the South African army and foreign forces in April, in an effort to put the company on a firmer financial footing.
Denel was embroiled in corruption scandals involving friends of former president Jacob Zuma, the Gupta brothers, and has been grappling with a liquidity crisis which meant it struggled to pay wages in December.
Zuma and the Guptas have denied wrongdoing but their relationship will be the focus of a government corruption inquiry due to start in August.
Additional reporting by Reuters.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
