DA back in power in Beaufort West
The Western Cape High Court has on Tuesday ruled that motions to remove the DA mayor and deputy mayor in February were illegal.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is back in power in Beaufort West, at least for now.
The votes were cast after the Karoo Democratic Force (KDF) ended its coalition with the DA and collaborated with the African National Congress (ANC).
The ANC and KDF brought a motion of no confidence in the Beaufort West mayor and the deputy mayor in February.
Both were successful.
The DA then approached the courts to set this aside, arguing proper procedure had not been followed.
The KDF’s Noel Constable says: “In the rules of order if you table a motion it has to lay for six days before you can have a council meeting. They argued that it was five, so they won on a technicality.”
The DA has welcomed the decision.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
