Cyber-crime a lesser risks to 2019 elections - IEC

IEC Chair Glen Mashinini says South Africa is at less risk of cyber efforts to influence the outcome of next year’s national and provincial elections because voting is manual.

CAPE TOWN - Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Chairperson Glen Mashinini says the commission has measures in place to protect its systems from cyber-attacks.

He says, however, South Africa is at less risk of cyber efforts to influence the outcome of next year’s national and provincial elections because voting is manual rather than electronic.

The IEC on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s select committee on social services on its readiness for the polls.

Mashinini says cyber-crime is one of the risks to 2019’s elections, but not to the extent of influencing the outcome.

“Your hardware, your systems could be attacked from a point of view of trying to collapse your ITC capabilities as an institution.”

Mashinini says the IEC’s IT department works with the State Security Agency and independent experts to maintain the security of its systems.

He says because South Africa does not have electronic voting, there are checks and balances to guard against elections outcomes being manipulated.

“Some aspects of our voting systems are automated, but our voting per se is conducted manually and counted manually.”

The IEC’s timetable will see voters cast their ballots any time between 8 May and 7 August 2019.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)