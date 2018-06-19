Cyber-crime a lesser risks to 2019 elections - IEC
IEC Chair Glen Mashinini says South Africa is at less risk of cyber efforts to influence the outcome of next year’s national and provincial elections because voting is manual.
CAPE TOWN - Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Chairperson Glen Mashinini says the commission has measures in place to protect its systems from cyber-attacks.
He says, however, South Africa is at less risk of cyber efforts to influence the outcome of next year’s national and provincial elections because voting is manual rather than electronic.
The IEC on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s select committee on social services on its readiness for the polls.
Mashinini says cyber-crime is one of the risks to 2019’s elections, but not to the extent of influencing the outcome.
“Your hardware, your systems could be attacked from a point of view of trying to collapse your ITC capabilities as an institution.”
Mashinini says the IEC’s IT department works with the State Security Agency and independent experts to maintain the security of its systems.
He says because South Africa does not have electronic voting, there are checks and balances to guard against elections outcomes being manipulated.
“Some aspects of our voting systems are automated, but our voting per se is conducted manually and counted manually.”
The IEC’s timetable will see voters cast their ballots any time between 8 May and 7 August 2019.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
‘No racism involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout’
-
Don't know if you'll be hit by load shedding? Here's how to check the schedule
-
DA back in power in Beaufort West
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton
-
Motsoaledi expects ‘hurricane’ of protest over draft health laws
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding tonight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.