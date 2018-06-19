CT police hunt suspects after taxi rank shooting
Four people were wounded during the attack on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for a group of men behind a shooting at a Milnerton taxi rank in Cape Town.
Four people were wounded during the attack on Tuesday morning. According to police, three of the victims are taxi owners and one is a bystander
A motorist, who was on his way to work, explains what he saw: “I was driving and suddenly I heard gunshots.
Everyone was running around. I wasn’t sure what had happened. I had to stop and make a U-turn and find another way to pass there.”
The City of Cape Town’s Richard Bosman says the incident may stem from tensions between drivers.
An investigation by the South African Police Service is underway.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
