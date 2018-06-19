Court issues notice to NW lawmakers to elect new premier

Members of the Provincial Legislature have been invited to attend what’s being described as an important House sitting.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West province may have a new premier by Friday after the judge president in Mahikeng issued a notice convening the provincial legislature to fill the vacancy.

After the African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive committee meeting on Monday failed to select a candidate to replace Supra Mahumapelo, the responsibility was delegated to the party’s national working committee which will meet on Wednesday.

The committee has to take the final decision and select one of the three names submitted by the North West ANC so that by Friday a premier can be sworn in.

If the position is not filled by this weekend, the Constitution requires that the Provincial Legislature be dissolved.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)