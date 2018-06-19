Could protests at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital been prevented?

In May, hundreds of workers shut down the hospital over unpaid bonuses.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says as part of its inquiry into operations at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital it’s investigating whether the recent protest could have been prevented.

It's emerged that one person died, allegedly after they could not be attended to in time due to the disruptions.

The commission started the inquiry last week and should release the findings in the next 180 days.

During last week’s hearings, hospital management, the Health Department and union bosses were interviewed.

The Human Rights Commission's Buang Jones says: “All parties condemned the action, the double actions of protesters and we’re keen to also in the future engage with stakeholders, so something like this never happens again.”

