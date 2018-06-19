Willemse chose not to participate in inquiry - SuperSport
Last month, an angry Ashwin Willemse walked off the set accusing Naas Botha and Nick Mallet of being patronising.
JOHANNESBURG - An inquiry has found that Naas Botha and Nick Mallet were not racist in their interaction with fellow commentator Ashwin Willemse.
Last month, an angry Willemse walked off the set accusing the two of being patronising.
SuperSport has now announced the outcome of the investigation into the incident.
SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane says Willemse chose not to participate in Advocate Vincent Maleka's investigation after he walked off during a live broadcast.
Willemse alleged that Mallet and Botha had been patronising and “undermined” him, which prompted SuperSport's parent company MultiChoice to appoint an independent legal counsel to investigate the matter.
Khobane says the investigation concluded that there was no naked racism from both Mallet and Botha towards Willemse.
“Ashwin Willemse regrettably decided not to participate in the review even though all parties involved were advised of the process before it started and raised no objections at the time.”
Mallet and Botha will resume their in-studio analysis in due course while SuperSport will continue to talk to Willemse on the issue.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
