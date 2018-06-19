ANC's ‘new dawn’ post-Nasrec questioned amid factional battles

On Monday, the party's highest decision-making body held a meeting to deal with the dire state of some of its provinces that are divided along factional lines.

JOHANNESBURG – As African National Congress (ANC) leaders criss-cross the country to deal with divisions in its regional and provincial structures, political analysts are questioning whether the “post-Nasrec” ANC is truly out of the woods.

In the Eastern Cape and Free State, disgruntled party members want the courts to dissolve the provincial leadership structures.

While in KwaZulu-Natal, the party's dispute resolution committee is working hard to unite two factions after an elective conference was interdicted.

In Gauteng, the ANC’s secretary general announced that regional conferences have been suspended, only for the organisation to retract the statement later.

The ANC may have elected a united slate at its elective conference in December but the remnants of the divisions that characterised former president Jacob Zuma’s Presidency are clearly evident.

Political analyst Professor Susan Booysen says while the national structure is relatively united, the lower structures are fractured.

“It is a fragile unity if one can call it unity at all. We see branches, regions [and] sometimes provinces fighting against the national structure.”

Fellow analyst Ralph Mathekga says it will take time before factions are a thing of the past.

“So it’s going to take a long time for this new dawn to begin to set in and it’s going to require a great deal of work.”

But time is running out as national elections approach.

The two analysts agree that if the party doesn’t get a handle on the divisions it will feel the impact at next year’s polls.

