ANC gives Limpopo conference the green light

The ANC NEC has given the green light for Limpopo to convene a conference, but this conference does not come without its share of disputes leading up to it.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) says it is satisfied with preparations ahead of the Limpopo provincial conference scheduled for this weekend, making it the only province ready to elect leaders so far.

While the ANC says Gauteng is also ready for a conference, party leaders are still dealing with complaints and concerns around the convening of branch general meetings.

The party says it’ll help Limpopo to ensure a successful conference.

The NEC says it has taken note of the disbandment of the regional executive committees in Waterberg and Peter Mokaba, and the subsequent appointment of task teams there.

Limpopo premier and ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha will battle for the party’s provincial position with some political heavyweights who didn’t make it to the ANC NEC list at the elective conference in December.

It has, in recent months, been widely reported that failed presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s supporters are gunning to topple Mathabatha.

In a statement, the special NEC says its noted the work being done by the provincial dispute resolution committee to resolve complaints and disputes in that province.

It appealed for the conclusion of these processes before the provincial conference sits on Friday.

While the Free State and the Eastern Cape have held their conferences, disgruntled members have approached the courts to challenge the leadership structures of those provinces.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)