Alexandra protest causing major traffic disruptions

The community is angry about service delivery issues, including electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Police and metro police are trying to disperse protesters from the N3 highway near Alexandra, which has been blocked with burning tyres and rubble.

The JMPD's Edna Mamoyane says that the demonstration has caused major traffic disruptions.

"Joburg metro police freeway patrol is on scene. No injuries have been reported to us. We have dispatched our crowd management team to the area."

Meanwhile, motorists are also being urged to avoid the M1 North, after the Crown Interchange.

Traffic is heavily backed up there due to roadworks in Newtown.

Mamonyane has appealed for patience.

"Traffic is backed up to Uncle Charlies just after Southgate. We're requesting people to try and avoid that stretch of the M1. You're definitely going to be delayed. It's well over an hour."