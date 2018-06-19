Motsoaledi expects ‘hurricane’ of protest over draft health laws

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is set to unpack details of the National Health Insurance Bill and the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill in Pretoria on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he's braced for “a hurricane” of protest to when he unveils draft laws aimed at bringing about universal health care coverage in the country.

Motsoaledi is set to unpack details of the National Health Insurance Bill (NHI) and the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill in Pretoria on Thursday.

The minister says equalising health care for both rich and poor will be a challenge.

He was speaking during a debate on his budget in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday afternoon.

The minister says South Africa is poised to make history with its planned introduction of NHI and says he expects ructions.

“On Thursday this week, I’ll be releasing two bills to the nation, the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill and the NHI Bill. As you’ve already noticed, a storm is already brewing furiously in the media. Actually, on Thursday, I don’t expect a storm – I expect a hurricane.”

Motsoaledi says equalising access for rich and poor within the same health system won’t be child’s play.

“Equalising society is not a Sunday school business. It evokes emotions on both sides. Actually, it will not be an exaggeration to say that NHI is the land question of health.”

