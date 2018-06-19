Motsoaledi expects ‘hurricane’ of protest over draft health laws
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is set to unpack details of the National Health Insurance Bill and the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill in Pretoria on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he's braced for “a hurricane” of protest to when he unveils draft laws aimed at bringing about universal health care coverage in the country.
Motsoaledi is set to unpack details of the National Health Insurance Bill (NHI) and the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill in Pretoria on Thursday.
The minister says equalising health care for both rich and poor will be a challenge.
He was speaking during a debate on his budget in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday afternoon.
The minister says South Africa is poised to make history with its planned introduction of NHI and says he expects ructions.
“On Thursday this week, I’ll be releasing two bills to the nation, the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill and the NHI Bill. As you’ve already noticed, a storm is already brewing furiously in the media. Actually, on Thursday, I don’t expect a storm – I expect a hurricane.”
Motsoaledi says equalising access for rich and poor within the same health system won’t be child’s play.
“Equalising society is not a Sunday school business. It evokes emotions on both sides. Actually, it will not be an exaggeration to say that NHI is the land question of health.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
‘No racism involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout’
-
Don't know if you'll be hit by load shedding? Here's how to check the schedule
-
DA back in power in Beaufort West
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding tonight
-
46 women rescued from suspected human trafficking ring in Joburg CBD
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.