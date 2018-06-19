AA warns motorists to brace for possible fuel price hike in July

The Automobile Association is predicting an increase of about 30 cents per litre.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists can brace for another potential petrol price hike next month.

The Automobile Association is predicting an increase of about 30 cents per litre. This comes on the back of an 82 cents per litre petrol price hike at the start of June.

The association's Layton Beard explains: “It must be noted that this a mid-month prediction and by the end of June that picture may look completely different - as the rand may strengthen against the US dollar and international petroleum prices may go up and down. We may be looking at either a smaller increase, no increase at all or a bigger increase.”

