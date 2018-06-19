AA warns motorists to brace for possible fuel price hike in July
The Automobile Association is predicting an increase of about 30 cents per litre.
CAPE TOWN - Motorists can brace for another potential petrol price hike next month.
The Automobile Association is predicting an increase of about 30 cents per litre. This comes on the back of an 82 cents per litre petrol price hike at the start of June.
The association's Layton Beard explains: “It must be noted that this a mid-month prediction and by the end of June that picture may look completely different - as the rand may strengthen against the US dollar and international petroleum prices may go up and down. We may be looking at either a smaller increase, no increase at all or a bigger increase.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton
-
Rand falls to 6-1/2 month low as global trade war escalates
-
Talks to end Eskom wage dispute to resume
-
Information Regulator wants answers from Liberty over data breach
-
#RandReport: Rand plunges to 6-month low as EM selloff worsens, stocks down
-
CEO Musk emails staff alleging employee 'sabotage'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.