46 women rescued from suspected human trafficking ring in Joburg CBD
Some of the women had been missing since January and were apparently set to be shipped overseas.
JOHANNESBURG - There is a concern for the safety of women in the Johannesburg CBD after 46 women were rescued from a room on Sunday.
Police say a human trafficking ring is believed to be behind their abduction.
South Africa’s coordinator for Anti-Human Trafficking at Salvation army Major Margaret Stafford says cases like these are on the rise.
“There are a lot of people doing awareness talks… there’s a lot of awareness around human trafficking and people are starting to realise what’s going on. And I think we’re getting a lot more tip-offs and calls saying this is what's happening.”
LISTEN: 46 women rescued in Joburg sex trafficking raid
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
