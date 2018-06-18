'We're not left with anything'

The Uber and Taxify drivers say its unacceptable that their fares have increased due to the escalating costs in fuel prices but that their salaries haven't changed.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Uber and Taxify drivers won't be working on Monday, saying that they're not making enough money to cover the ever rising cost of living.

They say that they'll be offline due to the company's apparent failure to pay them adequately.

This driver that says he's been struggling: "We pay a lot for car rental, we pay a lot for fuel and then they take a lot from our pockets. We're not left with anything."

Uber says it is unaware of any disruptions to services and is verifying the claims.

Earlier this morning, Joburg Metro Police officers had to respond to Uber passengers allegedly being pulled out of vehicles.

It's understood there was a dispute between metered taxi drivers and Uber drivers.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar: "The situation is now calm and there are a lot of Uber drivers on the scene but officers are monitoring the situation. We can't confirm any injury or arrests at this stage."