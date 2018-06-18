Troubled provinces to take center stage at ANC NEC meeting

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Eastern Cape and Free State have been an ongoing headache for the party’s leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) will discuss the dire state of its provinces when its highest decision-making body meets on Monday.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Eastern Cape and Free State have been an ongoing headache for the party’s leadership.

Monday's special national executive committee (NEC) gathering follows a previous meeting, where the party decided to meet again to discuss unity in the organisation.

The leadership structure is expected to receive a report on the abandoned KwaZulu-Natal elective conference after the dispute resolution committee visited the province this past weekend.

The NEC will also receive a report on governance challenges in the North West, which has since been placed under administration. The leaders must also discuss whether to dissolve the provincial leadership.

WATCH: Mahumapelo resigns, blames counter-revolutionaries

In the Free State and the Eastern Cape, disgruntled party members have threatened to go to court to challenge the party’s leadership in their provinces.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)