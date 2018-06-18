Solidarity welcomes suspension of Denel CFO

It's understood several whistle-blowers recently approached the newly appointed Denel board with claims against the CFO and other senior employees.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has welcomed Denel's suspension of chief financial officer Odwa Mhlwana while it probes allegations of financial mismanagement against him.

It's understood several whistle-blowers recently approached the newly appointed Denel board with claims against the CFO and other senior employees.

Spokesperson Deon Reyneke says the arms manufacture’s interim board has made the right call.

“We hope that in the near future, we can see more people that were part of this whole mismanagement exercise with regards to their allocation of the bursary to Supra Mahumapelo’s son. We believe that the mismanagement will be investigated and we hope appropriate steps will be taken.”

Last month, Zwelakhe Ntshepe resigned as CEO after he was fingered in the irregular awarding of a R1 million bursary to Mahumapelo's son in an alleged contravention of Denel's policy.

