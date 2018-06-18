Solidarity welcomes suspension of Denel CFO
It's understood several whistle-blowers recently approached the newly appointed Denel board with claims against the CFO and other senior employees.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has welcomed Denel's suspension of chief financial officer Odwa Mhlwana while it probes allegations of financial mismanagement against him.
It's understood several whistle-blowers recently approached the newly appointed Denel board with claims against the CFO and other senior employees.
Spokesperson Deon Reyneke says the arms manufacture’s interim board has made the right call.
“We hope that in the near future, we can see more people that were part of this whole mismanagement exercise with regards to their allocation of the bursary to Supra Mahumapelo’s son. We believe that the mismanagement will be investigated and we hope appropriate steps will be taken.”
Last month, Zwelakhe Ntshepe resigned as CEO after he was fingered in the irregular awarding of a R1 million bursary to Mahumapelo's son in an alleged contravention of Denel's policy.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Business
-
Google to invest $550 million in Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com
-
#RandReport: Rand plunges to 6-month low as EM selloff worsens, stocks down
-
Online stores Spree, Superbalist to merge
-
Information Regulator seeks meeting with Liberty after data breach
-
Struggling state arms firm Denel suspends CFO
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.