SA's Liberty shares fall 5% after cyber attack
Liberty said on Sunday it become aware of the attack when an external party alerted the firm that it had seized data from the insurer and threatened to release it if it was not compensated for the hack.
JOHANNESBURG - Shares in South African insurer Liberty Holdings fell nearly 5% on Monday and appeared set for their worst daily fall since 9 February after it became the victim of a cyber attack last Thursday.
LISTEN: Liberty working 'one step at time' to deal with hacking incident
Liberty said on Sunday it become aware of the attack when an external party alerted the firm that it had seized data from the insurer and threatened to release it if it was not compensated for the hack.
At 0937 GMT, shares in Liberty weakened 4.28% to R118.69. The shares are down 2.7% so far this year.
Liberty’s group Chief Executive David Munro said on Sunday that the firm had engaged with the external parties involved in the hacking to determine their intention, but made no concessions despite the attempted extortion.
Liberty’s biggest shareholder Standard Bank, which has a 53% stake, said in an emailed response to questions it was supportive of the measures that Liberty has taken.
“The safety and security of Liberty’s customer information is, and remains, the company’s top priority,” Standard Bank said.
Popular in Business
-
Gordhan backs 'professional' Eskom board in wake of load shedding
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
-
Liberty 'closing security vulnerabilities' after system hacked
-
Take these 11 days off in 2018 and be out of the office for 34 days
-
Molefe implicated in damning Transnet legal report
-
[LISTEN] Liberty working 'one step at time' to deal with hacking incident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.