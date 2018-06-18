Police to probe cash-in-transit heist in Cape Town

A cash van was targeted on Jakes Gerwel Drive on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a cash-in-transit heist in Cape Town.

A motorist who was at the scene described what he saw: “I was on my way to the office this morning when 10 cars in front of me started to stop. I just heard this big bang. There were two G4S trucks. One was compete blown up on the side of the road and one was strewn all over the place. Crowds gathered from all over.”

The latest figures suggest there have been close to 150 cash-in-transit heists since the start of 2018 alone, countrywide.

Last week, police management and private sector players linked to the cash handling industry, pertaining to the seemingly out of control cash-in-transit-heist crisis, met.

The representatives agreed a holistic approach is needed to tackle the problem head-on.

