Police fire rubber bullets at Meyerton protesters
Residents of the Sicelo informal settlement have been protesting since Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters on the R59 highway in the Meyerton area..
Residents of the Sicelo informal settlement have been protesting since Monday morning, blocking roads with burning tyres and a truck.
It's believed the demonstration is over poor service delivery.
The police's Mavela Masondo: "They are still in groups and are trying to come to the freeway. We are dispersing them so that they cannot come to the R59."
A protest has erupted in the early hours this morning in #Meyerton. Residents blocked and stoned cars on the R59. Some of the protesters tried to loot beer cans from this truck. pic.twitter.com/rpQIKU1IJB— Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) June 18, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Police to probe cash-in-transit heist in Cape Town
-
Gordhan backs 'professional' Eskom board in wake of load shedding
-
Liberty 'closing security vulnerabilities' after system hacked
-
Defence for accused in Sars spy case may compel State to hand over full docket
-
Take these 11 days off in 2018 and be out of the office for 34 days
-
Eskom warns load shedding a last resort as it seeks to stabilise power grid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.