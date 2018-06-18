Police fire rubber bullets at Meyerton protesters

Residents of the Sicelo informal settlement have been protesting since Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters on the R59 highway in the Meyerton area..

Residents of the Sicelo informal settlement have been protesting since Monday morning, blocking roads with burning tyres and a truck.

It's believed the demonstration is over poor service delivery.

The police's Mavela Masondo: "They are still in groups and are trying to come to the freeway. We are dispersing them so that they cannot come to the R59."

A protest has erupted in the early hours this morning in #Meyerton. Residents blocked and stoned cars on the R59. Some of the protesters tried to loot beer cans from this truck. pic.twitter.com/rpQIKU1IJB — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) June 18, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)