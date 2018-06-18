Online stores Spree, Superbalist to merge

A statement claims the merger will create a larger, more focused platform on which to build a substantial online retail, footwear and apparel business.

CAPE TOWN - Online stores Spree and Superbalist are merging.

Monday's announcement by Media24 and Takealot, both in the Naspers Group, is not subject to Competition Commission Approval.

Spree owners, Media24 will hold 51% of the new venture, while the Takealot Group will own 49%.

According to the announcement, Takealot will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and management of the business.

A statement claims the merger will create a larger, more focused platform on which to build a substantial online retail, footwear and apparel business.

There will be a two to three-month integration period during which each business will continue to operate independently.

The announcement also reveals the penetration of online retail sales in South Africa is currently around 1%, while in the USA, China and the UK it is in excess of 13%.