NUM to fully participate in Eskom wage negotiations

Workers downed tools last week over the parastatal's decision to implement a 0% wage increase for the year citing financial difficulties.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it will fully participate in wage negotiations with Eskom starting on Tuesday.

Eskom has blamed striking workers for load shedding, saying there have been several reports of intimidation and damage to electricity infrastructure.

Management and unions have agreed to negotiate, starting from Tuesday, to resolve the issue.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “There’s was a meeting between Eskom and the union leadership over the weekend under the leadership of our shareholder representative Mr Pravin Gordhan. So, while we are waiting for the CCMA to come up with a date, between ourselves as Eskom and the unions, we are going to meet and try to resolve this matter.”

Meanwhile, Eskom says the power system remains stable for now but it will take up to 10 days to fully recover.

South Africans won't have load shedding on Monday but the parastatal has warned that this might change later on when electricity demand increases.

