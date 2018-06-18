NUM 'ready to engage meaningfully' with Eskom over wages

Negotiations to end the wage dispute between Eskom and its employees will begin on Tuesday.

The power utility had initially said that it could not afford to grant salary increases this year because of a strategy aimed at easing pressure on its finances.

This changed when Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan stepped in, meeting with the NUM, Numsa and Solidarity as well as Eskom on Friday.

Unions are demanding increases of up to 15% but have said they are willing to negotiate.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi: "Numsa have used the agreed process of engagement as necessary in resolving the dispute between us and Eskom. We are ready to engage meaningfully with Eskom on our demands, as has been our attitude form the beginning of the negotiations."