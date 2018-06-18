New rehabilitation centre opened in Randburg

The rehab facility will accommodate nearly 60 children who battle with drug abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - A newly refurbished rehabilitation centre for children has been opened in Randburg.

On Monday, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba lead a city delegation to the official launch of the Golden Harvest inpatient treatment centre.

The Golden Harvest Treatment Centre is the 3rd rehab facility Mashaba has opened so far in the city.

He says the city plans to open more facilities in the coming weeks.

“Before the end of this month, we’ve got plans to open two more, one in Alexandra and one in the inner city.”

The mayor says drug abuse is one of the many problems destroying communities and drastic steps must be taken to tackle the scourge.

“I truly believe that if we’re not going to get angry with what is happening, as the society, we’re not going to win the war against drugs.”

This centre in Randburg will treat children from as young as 10 years old.

#RehabCentre Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is being taken on a tour of the Golden Harvest Treatment Centre. TK pic.twitter.com/sGFG7JPbHA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018

[WATCH] Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba officially launching the refurbished Golden Harvest In-Patient Treatment Centre in Randburg. He says this is the second rehab centre he is launching, he previously opened one in Eldorado Park. TK pic.twitter.com/1eDMxKYFaS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018