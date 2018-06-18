More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units

A one-day strike among some Eskom workers led to rolling blackouts due in part to attacks on electricity infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - More load shedding is expected this week.

Striking workers are angry over the utility's decision not to increase their salaries this year. Unions are demanding a pay hike of between 9 and 15%.

Eskom’s Dikatso Mothae said: “We are saying that the system will remain constrained for approximately 10 days while we do a full recovery on our generating units as a result of last week’s protest action.”

Eskom, which produces more than 90% of South Africa’s power, refused to cede to demands by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) to raise salaries by 15%. A third union, Solidarity, is also unhappy with Eskom’s decision to keep salaries flat. However, all parties agreed to negotiate a new wage deal and restore production to prevent further blackouts.

