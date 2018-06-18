Mood in KZN positive despite challenges - ANC

The ANC’s dispute resolution committee will continue discussions with the party’s disgruntled members in the province this week.

CENTURION - Despite the dire state of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal and a court case against the organisation, the party's leaders say the mood in the province is positive.

The ANC's highest decision-making body is meeting in Centurion on Monday to discuss the failed KwaZulu-Natal elective conference amongst other issues.

The conference was interdicted last month by disgruntled members.

The state of the ANC in Kwazulu-Natal is uniquely dire because not only is the party divided into two factions, but party members have been killed, guns have been brandished at party meetings and despite the intervention of the dispute resolution committee, there are still divisions.

However, the ANC’s Ace Magashule insists progress is being made.

“The mood is very positive and we’re very happy that we’re almost there. The conference will later take place.”

In the meanwhile, the party’s dispute resolution committee will continue discussions with the party’s disgruntled members in the province this week, with the hope that they will abandon their court case.

The party’s officials say they will also visit the Eastern Cape ANC to try put out fires there as well.

The group in the Eastern Cape insists they only approached the courts after they had exhausted all internal processes in the party.

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional leader Nomakhaya Jozini has accused the ANC NEC of failing to act on the Ndebele report because it does not favour the provincial leadership loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She says the NEC cannot move on to solve disputes in other provinces while it sits on the Ndebele report.

“He kept quiet to resolve the matter of the Eastern Cape. They continue to entertain other issues of other provinces but the matter of the Eastern Cape, they never took it seriously.”

Former Pres Jacob Zuma is also here. #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/07TKeqUWGf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018

#ANCNEC Magashule on KZN “the PPT and NEC deployees are doing well. The Dispute resolution committee has been able to deal with other disputes” CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018

#ANCNEC Magashule says there is progress in KZN, says conference will still take place, but doesn’t give timelines. He says there are still issues to be dealt with. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018

#ANCNEC Magashule says ANC officials will be going to the Eastern Cape (there is case in court to challenge leadership of province ) we will await the outcome of court, he says. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018