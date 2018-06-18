Metrorail train set alight at CT’s Steenberg Station

Witnesses reported that the train pulled into the station on fire earlier on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have been extinguishing a blaze on three train carriages at Steenberg Station, in Cape Town.

Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne said: “The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage. Approximately, 16 firefighters are on scene extinguishing the fire.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)