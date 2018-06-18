Malmesbury mosque attack motive yet to be determined

Two worshippers were stabbed to death and two others were wounded last Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The motive behind a deadly attack at a Malmesbury mosque is yet to be determined.

The assailant was shot dead by police after he apparently tried to attack officers.

The Somali Community Board of South Africa has indicated that the man behind the Malmesbury mosque attack had a history of mental illness.

It is understood that he had bipolar disorder.

The attacker had also apparently been on medication at the time of the incident.

The Hawks have now taken over the investigation and are following up on all leads.

The motive for the attack however remains unclear at this stage.

The recent mosque attack comes a month after a similar incident in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal in which one person was killed.