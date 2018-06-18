Makhura: Politicians need to be obsessed with ethics, clean governance
Gauteng Premier David Makhura also admitted that cleaning out government won’t happen overnight, saying that the country went through a very difficult period in recent years.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has called on politicians to be obsessed with clean governance in order to breathe life into the new dawn brought by Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency.
Makhura was speaking at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s inclusive growth conference in the Drakensburg.
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the conference and admitted that governance was collapsing, saying that his administration can’t be proud when hospitals run out of medicine, housing projects remain unfinished and schools have no books.
The president says he wants all of this to stop.
David Makhura says it starts with politicians.
"I think we should be obsessed with ethics, integrity and clean governance."
