[LISTEN] Liberty working 'one step at time' to deal with hacking incident

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa speaks to David Munro, Liberty’s CEO.

CAPE TOWN – CEO David Munro says they have teams working around the clock since Liberty Group’s system was hacked.

Hackers have threatened to release confidential information, but Munro says they have teams in place to deal with the matter.

“We’re taking this one step at a time and we’ve had a team working on this since it was authenticated as a threat.”

Listen to the audio above for more.