Liberty: Probe underway to track down hackers
The financial services company says it was alerted to a data breach last week but insists customers have not been affected.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Liberty CEO David Munro says the company is now trying to establish exactly how an intrusion into its network occurred and how far hackers managed to get into the system.
WATCH: Liberty Group responds to cyber attack
The hackers say they've stolen data belonging to clients and are demanding payment.
Munro says they're working with law enforcement officials to track down the hackers.
“There’s been no financial loss on investments and none of our policy documentation has been compromised at all.
Of course, there are wide ramifications when data is leaked. We’re going to have to make sure we do everything we can do address that. But it does really go to the nature of the documentation that has been stolen from us. It's largely email and attachments at this point in time. That’s what we understand.”
Spokesperson Sydney Mbhele adds the probe is ongoing.
“Our priority is and remains protecting our customers, financial advisers and our staff. We have been a victim of criminal activity. This is an ongoing investigation. That’s why’ve been active in updating our customers and continue to do so.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
