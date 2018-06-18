Liberty 'closing security vulnerabilities' after system hacked
Liberty says specialist teams immediately began investigating the incident and the relevant authorities were also alerted.
JOHANNESBURG - Liberty says customers have not lost any money despite its systems being hacked.
The group says it was alerted to the intrusion into its network last Thursday evening.
It has confirmed that information was taken, with the hackers demanding payment.
It says customers were informed via emails and SMS’s that their information was at risk.
CEO David Munro says they have been working on addressing the problems and closing security vulnerabilities.
He also says that contact was made with those trying to extort money, but no concessions were made.
While it remains unclear exactly who was involved, Liberty has disclosed that the data breach involved mainly emails and possibly attachments.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
