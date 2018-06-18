Kidnapped Gugulethu baby girl found unharmed

The child's alleged kidnapper has also been taken into custody.

CAPE TOWN - A baby girl who had been kidnapped in Gugulethu has been found unharmed.

She'd been left in the care of the suspect on Saturday, along with the child's older sister.

The woman then disapepared with the infant.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana, says that she was eventually tracked down in Atlantis.

"The child was reunited with her family. She was found unharmed. We appreciate the work that the community has done in locating the suspect."