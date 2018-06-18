Malema’s comment about Indians damaging, unnecessary - says IRR
There's been heated reaction to Julius Malema's claim that the majority of Indian people are racist.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) says a racial comment made by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at a party event is damaging and unnecessary.
He made the comment at the EFF's Youth Day event at the weekend.
“[The] majority of Indians hate Africans, [the] majority of Indians are racist, and we must never be scared to say that. They are racist. I’m not saying all Indians, I’m saying the majority of them. The same thing applies to so some of the coloured brothers,” Malema said at the time.
The institute's Michael Morris says political leaders should know better.
“Because its clearly an effort to gain attention at the risk, say of division and resentment. And our research indicates that it is nonsense to suggest that people of Indian descent or indeed of any other racially defined group are collectively holding antagonistic or racial attitudes towards others.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
