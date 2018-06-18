JMPD officer suspended following crash that claimed 3 lives

Following a breathalyser test, it was discovered that the officer was driving under the influence of alcohol.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer is being held at the Lenasia Police Station following his involvement in a car accident on Sunday night which left three people dead.

The off-duty JMPD officer was travelling on the Golden Highway when his state vehicle collided with two other vehicles.

One of the vehicles carried a family of five, killing a 20-year-old mother, her eight-month-old baby and her eight-year-old son.

JMPD chief David Tembe: "We expect him to behave as a law enforcement officer, not to behave otherwise, whether on-duty or not. Now being under the influence of alcohol in a departmental vehicle is something else and what happened to him at that particular day and time is something that the department doesn't stand for. Therefore, as the JMPD, we immediately suspend him from duty not pending the outcome of the criminal case but pending the outcome the internal hearing."