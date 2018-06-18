JMPD officer suspended following crash that claimed 3 lives
Following a breathalyser test, it was discovered that the officer was driving under the influence of alcohol.
JOHANNESBURG - A police officer is being held at the Lenasia Police Station following his involvement in a car accident on Sunday night which left three people dead.
The off-duty JMPD officer was travelling on the Golden Highway when his state vehicle collided with two other vehicles.
One of the vehicles carried a family of five, killing a 20-year-old mother, her eight-month-old baby and her eight-year-old son.
Following a breathalyser test, it was discovered that the officer was driving under the influence of alcohol.
JMPD chief David Tembe: "We expect him to behave as a law enforcement officer, not to behave otherwise, whether on-duty or not. Now being under the influence of alcohol in a departmental vehicle is something else and what happened to him at that particular day and time is something that the department doesn't stand for. Therefore, as the JMPD, we immediately suspend him from duty not pending the outcome of the criminal case but pending the outcome the internal hearing."
Popular in Local
-
Police to probe cash-in-transit heist in Cape Town
-
Gordhan backs 'professional' Eskom board in wake of load shedding
-
Caster Semenya to challenge 'discriminatory' IAAF testosterone rule change
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
-
Cape Town land invasions by numbers
-
Liberty 'closing security vulnerabilities' after system hacked
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.