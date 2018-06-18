Information Regulator seeks meeting with Liberty after data breach
The company announced over the weekend that hackers stole emails and related attachments, and wanted money in return for keeping the information confidential.
PRETORIA - South Africa’s Information Regulator has called for a meeting with insurer Liberty to obtain more details about its recent data breach.
The regulator wants Liberty to explain how the data breach occurred, the extent of the breach and what measures have been put in place to prevent further data being compromised.
It also wants to know what security measures have been put in place to prevent a recurrence of such a breach.
Liberty says its assembled a team of security and it experts to investigate the unauthorised intrusion.
It has, however, noted that there is no evidence to suggest there has been any financial loss on investment.
The regulator says such data breaches highlight the need for its office.
LISTEN: Liberty working 'one step at time' to deal with hacking incident
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
