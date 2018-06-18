[WATCH] Mashaba: There's no place for drugs in our community
Sethembiso Zulu & Thando Kubheka | Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba launch the refurbished Golden Harvest In-Patient Treatment Centre which will accommodate at least 58 teenagers in Northworld, Randburg.
