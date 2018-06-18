Heavy rains increase WC dam levels to above 30%

The average level for dams is currently sitting at 31.5%.

CAPE TOWN - For the first time in months, Western Cape dam levels have risen to above 30%.

This is thanks to heavy rainfall across the province over the past few days.

Last week at this time, the average level was at 25.8%.

Environmental Affairs MEC Spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: "Dam levels in the Western Cape have increased to above 31%, that’s more than 10% better than we were last year at this time. We’ve seen major dams increase by more than 5% per week. Theewaterskloof is currently standing at 26.6%.”

