George Mayor Naik to face disciplinary action over anti-gay comments
Melvin Naik said he can't approve of a performance by the Boston Gay Men's Chorus at the first George Pride Parade on Tuesday because of his belief.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is wasting no time in instituting disciplinary proceedings against George Mayor Melvin Naik for saying he can't approve of a performance by the Boston Gay Men's Chorus.
The US choir is scheduled to perform in the Southern Cape town and participate in the first George Pride Parade on Tuesday.
Following the comments on a local Christian radio station, Naik released a statement saying his personal views don't reflect those of his party.
Eyewitness News has asked the DA's Federal Legal Commission whether disciplinary action will be taken against Naik.
Commission chair Glynnis Breytenbach says a disciplinary hearing will start on Thursday.
Last week, the DA's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela condemned Naik's comments, distancing the party from it.
This is not the first time Naik is in trouble with his party.
A month ago, he was asked to submit reasons to the DA's provincial leadership why he shouldn't be suspended after his caucus requested he be removed.
That caucus request came after the Hawks raided the municipal offices and homes of officials as part of its investigation into corruption and fraud in the George Municipality.
A formal statement will be issued by the DA later on Monday.
