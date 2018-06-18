Gautrain services back on schedule after attempted cable theft

The train company says a cable was cut in two places, but the criminals couldn’t remove it.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain says that its services between Hatfield and Centurion have now resumed after delays due to cable tampering.

Technicians have repaired a cable that was damaged by criminals who tried to steal it but failed.

The damaged cable has been repaired & we’re pleased to announce that the full train service has been restored. All trains are now operating according to schedule. Thank you for your understanding. — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) June 18, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)