Gauteng Health Dept working to fill vacant posts at clinics, hospitals - MEC

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says the provincial Health Department will see an injection of doctors and nurses to alleviate the growing pressure at facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says that her department is working to fill vacant posts in clinics and hospitals around the province.

Ramokgopa says that many have been led to believe that there’s a moratorium on filling vacant posts and that the department is on the brink of collapse.

She says that the Gauteng Health Department will see an injection of doctors and nurses to alleviate the growing pressure at facilities.

"The post filling committee has authorised the filling of over 500 posts. Our focus is to make sure that we only fill critical posts."

Ramokgopa says that any reports that vacant posts will not be filled are untrue.

The MEC says that the department is experiencing high demand for services due to a growing population.