Gauteng Health Dept, SAPS, unions working to find hospital vandals

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Gauteng Health Dept, SAPS, unions working to find hospital vandals

Last month, hundreds of workers went on a rampage at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital over unpaid bonuses.

Workers at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg protest on 31 May 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Workers at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg protest on 31 May 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department in Gauteng says its working together with the police and unions to ensure those responsible for the trashing of the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital during violent protests are brought to book.

Last month, hundreds of workers went on a rampage over unpaid bonuses.

Speaking at a briefing on her department’s recovery plan in Ekurhuleni on Sunday, MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has condemned the violence.

"We do not believe that it is correct and responsible to say we responded because of the trashing of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital amongst others. We're still working with police to ensure that the perpetrators are brougth to book."

Ramokgopa says that government remains committed to paying workers’ bonuses as agreed with the relevant unions.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA