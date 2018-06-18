Gauteng Health Dept, SAPS, unions working to find hospital vandals
Last month, hundreds of workers went on a rampage at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital over unpaid bonuses.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department in Gauteng says its working together with the police and unions to ensure those responsible for the trashing of the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital during violent protests are brought to book.
Last month, hundreds of workers went on a rampage over unpaid bonuses.
Speaking at a briefing on her department’s recovery plan in Ekurhuleni on Sunday, MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has condemned the violence.
"We do not believe that it is correct and responsible to say we responded because of the trashing of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital amongst others. We're still working with police to ensure that the perpetrators are brougth to book."
Ramokgopa says that government remains committed to paying workers’ bonuses as agreed with the relevant unions.
