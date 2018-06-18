G4S unable to confirm how much was stolen during Athlone heist
The company says armed robbers opened fire on the vehicle bringing it to a standstill.
CAPE TOWN - G4S Cash Solutions has confirmed some details around a cash-in-transit heist in Athlone on Monday morning.
The company says armed robbers opened fire on the vehicle bringing it to a standstill.
Commercial explosives were then used to gain access to the cash.
Managing Director at G4S Cash Solutions Keith Alberts is still unable to confirm how much money has been stolen.
He has, however, been able to verify that no guards were wounded in the attack.
The heist comes as authorities work towards finding solutions to an increase in cash van robberies, particularly up north.
Last week, police and the cash handling industry met at Parliament to discuss the spike.
The representatives agreed that a holistic approach and greater co-operation is needed to tackle the problem.
According to police, there have been close to 150 cash-in-transit heists since the start of the year.
For a map of the latest cash in transit heists in South Africa, click here.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton
-
Heavy rains increase WC dam levels to above 30%
-
Police to probe cash-in-transit heist in Cape Town
-
ANC suspends all Gauteng regional conferences
-
Gordhan backs 'professional' Eskom board in wake of load shedding
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.