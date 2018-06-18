G4S unable to confirm how much was stolen during Athlone heist

The company says armed robbers opened fire on the vehicle bringing it to a standstill.

CAPE TOWN - G4S Cash Solutions has confirmed some details around a cash-in-transit heist in Athlone on Monday morning.

Commercial explosives were then used to gain access to the cash.

Managing Director at G4S Cash Solutions Keith Alberts is still unable to confirm how much money has been stolen.

He has, however, been able to verify that no guards were wounded in the attack.

The heist comes as authorities work towards finding solutions to an increase in cash van robberies, particularly up north.

Last week, police and the cash handling industry met at Parliament to discuss the spike.

The representatives agreed that a holistic approach and greater co-operation is needed to tackle the problem.

According to police, there have been close to 150 cash-in-transit heists since the start of the year.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)