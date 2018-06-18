Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton

The exact circumstances around the latest incident are not yet known but authorities are on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - A Ford Kuga has caught fire on the N3 south near the London Road off-ramp near Sandton on Monday.

Since its release early last year, dozens of Ford Kuga's have caught fire prompting the carmaker to issue a nationwide recall of the 1.6 litre model.

The Ford Kuga caught fire just after 1:00PM on the N3 South near the London Road offramp. 📷: Sandy Sequiera. AK pic.twitter.com/BcyfU9g9HL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018

An eyewitness said: “Smoke was coming out of the bonnet and the car pulled over, and the guy ran out. We watched the car and then pulled around. I spoke to the gentleman that was driving it and he works for Ford, he said he was driving the car on behalf of a customer that was experiencing problems. There was no big explosion but the car is completely burned."

Ford has not yet been available for comment.

JMPD has confirmed the incident. Emergency services are on the scene. No injuries have been reported. 📷: Sandy Sequiera. AK pic.twitter.com/pbJvzzDmjr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)