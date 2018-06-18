Popular Topics
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton

The exact circumstances around the latest incident are not yet known but authorities are on the scene.

A Ford Kuga has caught fire on the N3 South near the London Road offramp on Monday 18 June 2018. Picture: Sandy Sequeira/iWitness.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Ford Kuga has caught fire on the N3 south near the London Road off-ramp near Sandton on Monday.

Since its release early last year, dozens of Ford Kuga's have caught fire prompting the carmaker to issue a nationwide recall of the 1.6 litre model.

The exact circumstances around the latest incident are not yet known but authorities are on the scene.

An eyewitness said: “Smoke was coming out of the bonnet and the car pulled over, and the guy ran out. We watched the car and then pulled around. I spoke to the gentleman that was driving it and he works for Ford, he said he was driving the car on behalf of a customer that was experiencing problems. There was no big explosion but the car is completely burned."

Ford has not yet been available for comment.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

