Eskom: Power system stable for now

South Africans won't have load shedding on Monday but the parastatal has warned that this might change later on when electricity demand increases.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the power system remains stable for now but it will take up to 10 days to fully recover.

Eskom implemented load shedding last week after workers downed tools over the parastatal's decision not to increase salaries this year.

There were several incidents of intimidation reported at power stations across the country and electricity infrastructure was damaged.

Management and unions will be meeting on Tuesday in an attempt to resolve the issue.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “Today we still have that relative stability on the system, we will continue to monitor it. And many of our colleagues are now back at work making sure that we activate our recovery plan which is going to take nearly 10 days.”