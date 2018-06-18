Eskom: No load shedding expected tonight

The power utility says the system remains constrained despite the low risk of load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says load shedding will not be implemented on Monday if the current conditions remain the same.

The power utility says the system remains constrained despite the low risk of load shedding.

This follows National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) workers going on strike last week over the parastatal's decision not to increase salaries this year citing financial difficulties.

Eskom has blamed striking workers for load shedding, saying there've been several reports of intimidation and sabotage.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the use of heaters and other electrical devices will determine whether there's a need for load shedding.

“We are now moving into a period where generally between 5 pm and 8 pm in the evening we see a lot of people using a lot of electricity. And now being winter, people are now going to use heaters, stoves and other things.”

Management and unions have agreed to start wage negotiations on Tuesday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)