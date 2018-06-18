Embattled Knysna mayor Mark Willemse awaits DA charge sheet

Willemse is waiting on the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s charge sheet against him but for now, he says he's not resigning.

CAPE TOWN - There's still no clarity on the future of the mayorship in Knysna.

Mark Willemse is waiting on the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s charge sheet against him but for now, he says he's not resigning.

Willemse was elected by council after former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was removed when DA councillors supported an opposition motion of no confidence.

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela met with him over the weekend to discuss, among other things, his resignation as mayor.

Madikizela says the party will be issuing a statement on the outcome of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Willemse has told Eyewitness News he's been informed by party leaders that he's facing disciplinary action.

“I’m just awaiting the charges at this stage to take further legal advice on my situation. I haven’t resigned. At this moment in time, I’m just waiting for the charges.”

Willemse has been accused of contravening a section of the DA's federal Constitution which states any member is guilty of misconduct if he or she publicly opposes the party's principles or repeatedly opposes published party policies, except in or through the appropriate party structures.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)