Driver who killed Simba Mhere handed 10-year jail term

CAPE TOWN - Preshalin Naidoo has been handed a 10-year prison term for causing the deaths of TV show presenter Simba Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O'Bryan in 2015.

Naidoo drove into the back of Mhere's car while driving at a high speed.

It is understood that he was driving at 166 kilometres per hour.

Mhere, 26, was driving along the William Nicol Drive en route to OR Tambo Airport when Naidoo slammed into his car.

Judgement was delivered at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.