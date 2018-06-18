Driver who killed Simba Mhere handed 10-year jail term

Trump says he won't let US become 'migrant camp'
Mhere, 26, and a friend Kady-Shay O'Bryan was driving along the William Nicol Drive en route to OR Tambo Airport when Naidoo slammed into his car.
CAPE TOWN - Preshalin Naidoo has been handed a 10-year prison term for causing the deaths of TV show presenter Simba Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O'Bryan in 2015.
Naidoo drove into the back of Mhere's car while driving at a high speed.
It is understood that he was driving at 166 kilometres per hour.
Judgement was delivered at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.
