Don't know if you'll be hit by load shedding? Here's how to check the schedule
Eskom and municipalities around the country have made load shedding schedules available so the public can know when to expect it.
JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding is back in winter, of all periods - and there's nothing the public can do but be prepared.
The last thing one wants is to come home to darkness or get hit by load shedding in the middle of making food or a big project you're doing on the PC that you happened to forget to autosave. Preparation is key.
Eskom and municipalities around the country have made load shedding schedules available so the public can know when to expect it.
Those receiving their electricity supply from Eskom can use the power utility's load shedding portal to check the schedule. You'll need to enter your province, city and area's name.
Should Eskom not be your service provider, you can search for your municipality's schedule, here.
Popular in Local
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton
-
ANC suspends all Gauteng regional conferences
-
Heavy rains increase WC dam levels to above 30%
-
Malema’s comment about Indians damaging, unnecessary - says IRR
-
Police to probe cash-in-transit heist in Cape Town
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.