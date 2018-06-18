Don't know if you'll be hit by load shedding? Here's how to check the schedule

Eskom and municipalities around the country have made load shedding schedules available so the public can know when to expect it.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding is back in winter, of all periods - and there's nothing the public can do but be prepared.

The last thing one wants is to come home to darkness or get hit by load shedding in the middle of making food or a big project you're doing on the PC that you happened to forget to autosave. Preparation is key.

Those receiving their electricity supply from Eskom can use the power utility's load shedding portal to check the schedule. You'll need to enter your province, city and area's name.

Should Eskom not be your service provider, you can search for your municipality's schedule, here.