Defence for accused in Sars spy case may compel State to hand over full docket

Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg allegedly spied on the team handling the case against disgraced former National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi in 2007.

PRETORIA - The case against three former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials accused of spying on the Scorpions has been postponed until August because the defence may bring an application to compel the State to disclose the full docket.

Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg made their first appearance in April.



The trio allegedly spied on the team handling the case against disgraced former National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi in 2007.



It emerged in court on Monday morning that the State has not disclosed the full docket of evidence against the three accused.

The defence counsel told the court that they may bring an application to compel the State to disclose parts B and C of the docket.

The defence says that it cannot make representations to challenge the decision to authorise prosecution unless it has full access to all the evidence.

It is not known what evidence has not been been handed over to the accused.

The three are due back in court on 24 August.

